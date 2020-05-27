Oil India reports blow out at well in Assam, at least 25 families evacuated

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:55 IST

Oil India Limited (OIL) authorities in Assam’s Tinsukia district shifted at least 25 families to safety after a natural gas producing well reported a blowout on Wednesday morning.

An OIL press statement said that blowout occurred at the Baghjan-5 well at 10.30am. A blowout is the uncontrolled release of crude oil or gas from a well when pressure control systems fail.

The well suddenly became very active while the operation was on, the statement added.

“As a consequence, the ongoing operations had to be immediately suspended and the well started releasing natural gas in an uncontrolled manner. All efforts have been made to mobilise men and equipment at the site so that the well can be brought under control,” it said.

The blowout happened while work was underway to produce gas from a new oil and gas-bearing reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres.

Earlier, the well was producing around one lakh standard cubic metre per day (SCMD) of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres.

“All arrangements are being made now to bring the well under control. Water spraying and all adequate safety measures including installing a blow out preventer (BOP) is being done,” the statement added.