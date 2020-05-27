e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Oil India reports blow out at well in Assam, at least 25 families evacuated

Oil India reports blow out at well in Assam, at least 25 families evacuated

The blowout happened while work was underway to produce gas from a new oil and gas-bearing reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres.

india Updated: May 27, 2020 18:55 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The blowout happened while work was underway to produce gas from a new oil and gas-bearing reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres.
The blowout happened while work was underway to produce gas from a new oil and gas-bearing reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres.(Bloomberg)
         

Oil India Limited (OIL) authorities in Assam’s Tinsukia district shifted at least 25 families to safety after a natural gas producing well reported a blowout on Wednesday morning.

An OIL press statement said that blowout occurred at the Baghjan-5 well at 10.30am. A blowout is the uncontrolled release of crude oil or gas from a well when pressure control systems fail.

The well suddenly became very active while the operation was on, the statement added.

“As a consequence, the ongoing operations had to be immediately suspended and the well started releasing natural gas in an uncontrolled manner. All efforts have been made to mobilise men and equipment at the site so that the well can be brought under control,” it said.

The blowout happened while work was underway to produce gas from a new oil and gas-bearing reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres.

Earlier, the well was producing around one lakh standard cubic metre per day (SCMD) of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres.

“All arrangements are being made now to bring the well under control. Water spraying and all adequate safety measures including installing a blow out preventer (BOP) is being done,” the statement added.

top news
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
In Wuhan, swab samples are being mixed to carry out quick group tests
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
‘Do not let differences overshadow relations’: China’s India envoy on ties
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
India is right to be firm on China | HT Editorial
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Heatwave likely to continue during next 24 hours: IMD
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
Pandemic creating ‘lockdown generation’ as one in six youths stop work: UN
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
‘BJP trying to destabilise Maharashtra govt’: Nitin Raut slams Modi govt
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In