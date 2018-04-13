Ola cabbie drives for 500 metres with passenger on bonnet at Delhi’s IGI airport

A passenger got stuck on the bonnet of a moving Ola cab that he had hired from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on April 2.

The passenger had arrived from Port Blair on a SpiceJet flight around 5pm and booked the cab from the domestic terminal.

According to the police, the incident took place after the passenger apparently got into an argument over putting his luggage in the boot of the car, following which the Ola driver cancelled the trip.

The passenger, however, was adamant and tried to prevent the driver from leaving by sitting on the bonnet of the vehicle. The driver, however, sped away with the man perched on the bonnet of the car. The police later chased the car and the driver was arrested from around 500 metres away from the airport.

“After the driver cancelled the trip, the passenger — who is a staff of Sashastra Seema Bal — sat on the bonnet to stop the driver. But the driver tried to flee and dragged the passenger for 500 metres before being stopped by the police. The passenger fell and sustained injuries,” said a Delhi Police officer. The passenger was rushed to AIIMS for treatment.

“We recorded the statement of the victim’s wife. She stated that she, along with her husband and three children, landed at T1 by flight SG-942. Her husband booked an Ola cab and the driver reached the pickup spot. Her husband had an altercation with the driver over the issue of putting luggage in the car’s boot.

The driver asked them not to put luggage in the boot as there wasn’t sufficient space due to the CNG cylinder. The driver then cancelled the ride and tried to leave but the man came in front of the car. The driver has been arrested,” DCP (airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.