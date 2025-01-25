Ola, Uber deny charging higher prices for Apple users than for Android in India after Centre's notice

Cab aggregating firms Ola and Uber on Friday denied the allegations of implementing a differential pricing model for their services that were availed through Android and Apple phones in India. In a photo, shared along with the post, the Uber app shows the fare was ₹ 290.79 on an Android but on iPhone, the fare surged to ₹ 342.47. (file)(LinkedIn/NiraaliParekh)

The denial comes a day after Centre slapped notices over allegations that Apple users were being charged higher prices for rides of similar distances on the mere ground that consumers using costlier smartphones have greater purchasing power and can pay more than people using Android phones.

Ola said they have clarified allegations against them to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and will further work with the consumer body “to clear any misunderstanding in this regard”.

“We have a homogenous pricing structure for all our customers, and we do not differentiate based on the operating system of the user's cellphone for identical rides,” an Ola Consumer spokesperson told Reuters.

An Uber spokesperson told Reuters in a statement that the company does not set prices based on the rider’s phone manufacturer.

“We look forward to working with the CCPA to clear up any misunderstanding,” the spokesperson said.

Google and Apple have not responded to the allegations yet.

‘Blatant disregard’

Union minister of consumer affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the CCPA had issued notices to major cab aggregators demanding an explanation for user allegations.

The department of consumer affairs' move aims to address consumer grievances and ensure fair practices by cab aggregators. The companies must now clarify the pricing mechanism and the factors influencing these fare variations.

The minister said the notice follows an earlier observation against such practices. Last month, Joshi termed differential pricing an "unfair trade practice" that is a "blatant disregard" of consumer rights.

Cab aggregating firms – Uber, SoftBank-backed Ola, Rapido, and all-electric ride-hailing app BluSmart are locked in fierce competition to gain market share in India, one of the largest cab aggregation business markets outside the United States and Canada.