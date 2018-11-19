Ola-Uber strike in Mumbai: Commuters face the surge

Mumbaikars woke up on Monday morning to commuting horrors. People trying to book cabs from mobile based applications faced difficulties as drivers of Ola and Uber are not operating in the city from Saturday midnight.

Passengers faced a tough time particularly trying to book cabs outside domestic and International terminals at the airport in the city. They took to social media to share their ordeal.

@Batla_G tweeted, “Landed in Mumbai and greater by Uber and Ola strike.Long queues at airport to get a cab. We the people will not let this country function. People just don’t want to work and then claim tech is taking their livelihood,”

In areas where there is cab availability, the waiting period of the cab is for more than 20 minutes. The fares which are being charged are also high. For a ride from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Lower Parel, an Ola micro is available at Rs. 223 and an Uber pool is available at Rs. 239.

A ride from Belapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was available at Rs. 842 for an Ola micro. An Uber pool for the same distance was available at 816 with a waiting period of 14 minutes.

Meanwhile, police detained some leaders and members of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS) at Bharatmata Cinema. They were taken to Azad Maidan. The MRRKS has organised protests of Uber Ola drivers.

“The police have detained us and are taking to Azad Maidan. They did not allow to start the protest which is why the drivers are going to assemble at Azad Maidan,” said Govind Mohite, general secretary, MRRKS

The drivers are protesting for a fare revision on the minimum base fare of Rs 100-150 as per types of vehicles and per km fare to Rs 18, Rs. 20 and Rs. 23. The drivers are also demanding to reinstate drivers who had been blacklisted because of low customer ratings.

