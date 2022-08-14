Old video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala grooving to 'Kajra re' goes viral

A 2021 video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala grooving to the beats of ‘Kajra re’ has gone viral on Sunday as his admirers fondly remembered the vivacity of the stock market mogul on the day of his passing away. In the video, a wheelchair-bound Rakesh Jhunjhunwala could be seen grooving to the tune of the song along with his friends and family members.

Posting the video on Twitter, one Keshav Arora wrote, "Yes, RJ (Rakesh Jhunjhunwala) passed away but this clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was." Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam shared the video and said the video shows how his life dwarfed death. "Both the kidneys of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala were damaged. He was on dialysis..." Nirupam tweeted.

Yes, RJ passed away but this will clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was. pic.twitter.com/jpaOhFrLvN — Keshav Arora (@CommerceGuruu) August 14, 2022

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died at the age of 62 on Sunday. He was not keeping well for the last few months because of a kidney ailment. On Sunday morning, he was brought dead at the Breach Candy Hospital which certified his cause of death as cardiac arrest.

His last public appearance was at the inauguration of the first flight of Akasa Air on August 7. After a brief speech, he also travelled on the inaugural flight.

PM Modi in his tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala remembered how full of life he was. "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

