Olympian swimmer suspended from coaching over abuse allegations: Odisha sports dept

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s sports and youth services department suspended a 35-year-old swimmer, who was a 2008 Beijing Olympics participant and 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist, from his position as head coach at the High Performance Swimming Centre in Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium following allegations of physical and mental abuse by his students. Sandeep Sejwal, a 35-year-old swimmer, was a 2008 Beijing Olympics participant and 2014 Asian Games bronze medallist

Sandeep Sejwal, head coach of JSW-IIS swimming programme, has been suspended till the departmental probe is over, director of sports promotion in the state sports department, Deepankar Mohapatra, said.

Sejwal could not be reached for comment.

A departmental inquiry is pending after a host of young swimmers accused him of physically and verbally abusing them over months, said Mohapatra.

On Saturday night, minors from the sports hostel at the centre protested against Sejwal and threatened to boycott their dinner if their complaints were not addressed.

“We are continuously being threatened with expulsion if we oppose his abusive behaviour. The coach uses sexist language and has physically assaulted some of our friends during training session,” said one of the complainant from the centre.

Around 50 young swimmers from various districts of Odisha receive training at the centre at the centre, built in collaboration with the JSW Group led by Sajjan Jindal in 2022. This is reportedly the first privately funded High Performance Centre in the country.

The complainants also accused Sejwal of mocking students for their underprivileged backgrounds, hurling sexist abuses, and resorting to physical intimidation. “He often threatens to throw us out of the hostel. Students who perform well in the hostel are removed from the group, and then the coaches meet them personally and physically assault them for no reason. The support staff also uses extremely foul language,” said a swimmer.

Another swimmer added, “Sejwal would call up my home complaining that I misbehaved with him. When I asked him to give instance of misbehaviour he flew into rage and threatened to throw me out of the hostel. He once thrashed a senior so bad that he bled from head.”

Students also alleged that Sejwal would force good performing swimmers to sit out and later not provide them with proper support or training.

“We would conduct a thorough probe into the matter and ensure no injustice is meted to the young swimmers,” Mohapatra said.

The sports department issued a statement that an investigation on the conduct of the coaches and other support staff at the High Performance Swimming Centre is underway. “In addition, the quality of food served at the centre is also being checked. It is our responsibility to provide a safe and conducive environment for all sportspersons. Therefore, any violation of ethical standards and quality will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken,” the release read.