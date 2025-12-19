Om Birla holds all-party meet as Parliament winter session concludes, PM Modi present: Video

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday held a meeting with leaders of all parties and MPs in the Lower House, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also in attendance. The meeting took place in Om Birla's chamber in Parliament House.(ANI Video Grab )

The meeting took place in his chamber in Parliament House as the Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Friday.

Birla concluded the ongoing session of the 18th Lok Sabha earlier today, while highlighting the productive debates held in the House, legislative business and the active participation of the members.

The speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha sine die after 15 sittings, thus marking a formal end to the Winter Session.

Birla, while concluding the session, also expressed gratitude to all members of the Lok Sabha for their cooperation, and stressed on the significance of meaningful discussions in strengthening the parliamentary democracy of the country, PTI news agency reported.

The productivity of the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session stood at 111 percent, while that of the Rajya Sabha was 121 per cent.

Birla took to social media platform X to notify the conclusion of the Winter Session. “The sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha concluded successfully today. This session began on 1 December 2025, in which a total of 15 sittings were held,” Birla said.

“Sincere thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, all the honourable members of the ruling side and the opposition side, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, and the media for the smooth conduct of the House proceedings,” he added.

In a follow-up post, Birla posted a photographs of his meeting with party MPs and leaders in his chamber.

“After the conclusion of the sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, a pleasant conversation took place in the office located in the Parliament House with the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the esteemed leaders of all parties,” Birla captioned the post.