Om Birla unveils a new tech to help patients with myopia

New Delhi: A cutting-edge technology to help people suffering from myopia or short-sightedness attain clear vision without the need for spectacles or lenses through a precise and swift procedure was unveiled during an event in the Capital on Saturday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the annual conference of Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society of India on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The high-tech procedure called Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis (SILK) was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the annual conference of Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society of India (IIRSI).

“One of the key highlights of the event was the introduction and launch of the SILK procedure from the house of Johnson and Johnson Vision,” IIRSI said in a statement. “This technology incorporates one of the fastest lasers to allow for a quick and precise spectacle removal without any blades or flap (large cut) creation.”

This year’s annual meet saw the participation of at least 1,000 ophthalmologists from across India and abroad.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Om Birla said the advancement in vision-improvement technology will help in shaping the economic trajectory of the country.

“The technological advancement has made treatment possible for common as well as the most complex diseases today. Having a correct vision is very significant in doing our daily chores, ideating, and inventing things in our lives,” he said. “Hence, any country that has a working population with vision-related problems will severely impact its economic growth.”

He further said that preventable blindness encompasses a range of conditions, including cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. “The good news is that many of these conditions are not only treatable but also preventable through timely intervention and awareness,” Birla added.

Dr Mahipal S Sachdev, chairman and medical director of the Centre for Sight and chairman of IIRSI’s scientific committee, said the SILK procedure offers new hope for myopia patients, allowing them to achieve clear vision without the need for glasses or contact lenses.

“It is a matter of pride that Indian ophthalmologists have contributed significantly to the development of this latest technology, which is now available at select centres across India,” he said. “At Centre for Sight, we are proud to have been the first site in the world to perform SILK. This is testimony to the presence of Indian ophthalmology at the world stage. Most of the early clinical data for this technology has been contributed by Indian centres.”

The minimally invasive SILK procedure involves creating a tiny disc-shaped lens, known as a lenticule, within the cornea, the statement said. “This lens is then delicately removed through a microscopic incision, reshaping the cornea to provide patients with vibrant vision,” it added.

According to data collected over the years, the prevalence of myopia in urban children in the age group of five to 15 years has increased from 4.44% in 1999 to 21.15% in 2019 in the country. It is expected to increase to 31.89% by 2030.

Data further showed that due to the generational effect — caused by the nature of the condition lasting a lifetime once developed — there will be an overall 10.53% increase in myopia prevalence across all age groups in the three decades between 2020 and 2050.

Studies have revealed that 99% of patients who underwent SILK procedure expressed satisfaction with the outcome, with 98% being happy with the rapid improvement in their vision, and 94% having felt little to no difficulty with depth perceptions.

