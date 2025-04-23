Menu Explore
Omar Abdullah calls all-party meeting after Pahalgam terror attack

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 07:23 PM IST

The meeting is set for Thursday at 3 pm, emphasising the need for unity among political leaders in this crisis.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed and a dozen others were injured.

The chief minister said it was the collective responsibility of the political leaders as representatives of the people and "custodians of democratic values" to come together and stand united.(ANI )
"In the aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam I have called an all-party meeting tomorrow afternoon. I have sent out letters of invitation to all major political parties, all honourable Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and the Leader of Opposition in the J-K assembly," Abdullah posted on X.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre at 3 pm on Thursday.

"I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken us all. This is not mere a tragedy for a region or party -- it is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah wrote in the letter to various political party heads.

The chief minister said it was the collective responsibility of the political leaders as representatives of the people and "custodians of democratic values" to come together and stand united in response, irrespective of political affiliations.

