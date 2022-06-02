Omar Abdullah on bank manager's killing in J&K: ‘Mind-numbing and heartbreaking’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the targeted killing of a bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir. “So very sorry to hear about the targeted killing of Vijay Kumar. Tweeting to condemn an attack & condole a death are becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing. It’s heartbreaking to see families destroyed like this (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, hailing from Rajasthan, was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. According to the police, the bank manager was working at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in the district.

"Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

This is the second civilian attack within a week in the union territory. Earlier on Monday, a school teacher was shot dead by terrorists.

The incident comes amid a spate of attacks on non-locals. This is the second civilian attack within a week. Earlier on Monday, a school teacher - identified as Rajini Bhalla was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. In another attack, TV artist Ambreen Bhat was also killed by terrorists.

On May 12, a Kashmiri Pandit - identified as Rahu; Bhat was killed by terrorists. Following this, hundreds of Kashmiri pandit employees have been holding sit-in protests across Kashmir while boycotting their duties. The protesting employees had petitioned the government to relocate them to district headquarters where they could be put up in secure locations.