Home / India News / Omar Abdullah repeats demand for Mehbooba Mufti’s release

Omar Abdullah repeats demand for Mehbooba Mufti’s release

Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after eight months in custody after the J&K government revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) imposed on him and he demanded Mufti’s release soon after.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Omar Abdullah was released from detention on Tuesday.
Omar Abdullah was released from detention on Tuesday. (AP Photo)
         

Former J&K chief minister and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was “callous and cruel” and hoped that she will be released along with other detained persons.

Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after eight months in custody after the J&K government revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) imposed on him in Febuary. The PSA was slapped on Abdullah after the end of his six-month-long preventive detention.

This is the second time in the last two days that the former JK chief minister has sought the release of Mehbooba Mufti and other detained persons.

“It’s callous & cruel to continue to detain

@MehboobaMufti & others at a time like this. There was never much justification to detain everyone in the 1st place & none at all to keep them detained as the country enters a 3-week lockdown. I hope @PMOIndia & @HMOIndia will release them,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

He also shared how he used to spend his time during detention at Hariniwas and said people could follow these tips while they stay put at their homes during the 21-day lockdown.

“Exercise, exercise, exercise. I can’t emphasise this point enough. I was fortunate to have space & access to the grounds in HNSJ to get outside but even when the weather didn’t permit, I exercised indoors - walking in the corridor, up & down the stairs or just endless burpees,” Omar tweeted.

Omar Abdullah added that a couple of mobile applications proved useful for him during his detention.

“I used a couple of apps that were really helpful because I had workouts downloaded on them earlier. Nike Training Club & Fitbod (both on iOS & probably Android as well) were great for workouts of varying intensity & equipment levels,” he said.

Throughout the day on Wednesday there were speculations that former CM Mehbooba Mufti could be released from the detention. However, Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti denied them.

