Omar slams Pakistan's ‘neutral’ probe offer on Pahalgam attack: 'They didn't even…'

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for a “neutral” investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, saying Pakistan had initially denied the incident and instead blamed India. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference after all-party meet, in Srinagar, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (PTI)

“They (Pakistan) didn’t even acknowledge at first that anything had happened in Pahalgam. Instead, they were the first to say that India had orchestrated it. Now, when those who initially blamed us are making statements, it’s difficult to say anything further. I don’t want to comment on their remarks. What happened is very unfortunate and should not have happened,” Omar told media persons.

Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Pakistan was willing to support a “neutral and transparent” investigation into the killing of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

As reported by Dawn, Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, said: “The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.”

India has taken several steps against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. These include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari Integrated Check Post, and canceling the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. Investigations reveal that Adil Ahmed Thoker, a key suspect in the Pahalgam attack, received military training in Pakistan before infiltrating India with other terrorists.

Amid ongoing tensions, Pakistani troops have resumed unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC). For the second consecutive night, the Pakistani army targeted Indian positions, prompting a retaliatory response from Indian forces.



