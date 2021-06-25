On 46th anniversary of Emergency in 1970s, PM Modi hits out at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress for trampling over the country’s democratic ethos and said the dark days of Emergency imposed in 1975 can never be forgotten. “The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution,” tweeted Modi on the 46th anniversary of the declaration of the state of Emergency. “We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy.”

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said during the Emergency, the Congress even banned movies about freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Chandrasekhar Azad, quotes of Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore, songs of Kishor Kumar, and India’s right to dissent. The party urged people to pledge that “Congress should never be given a chance to do it again”.

Union home minister Amit Shah called the emergency a period of “brutal tortures” and “ruthless rule of 21 months” to “quell the voices against one family.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit back at the government. “We are suffering a nationwide shortage of doctors to battle #Covid19, but continue to spurn fully qualified Foreign Medical graduates. Why can’t we recognize foreign medical degrees at least during this period of national emergency?” Tharoor wrote.

Congress spokesman Gaurav Vallabh said the party will hold a press conference later in the day about the Emergency.