On 8th day of Navratri, devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple

Marking the eighth day of Navratri, early morning 'aarti' was performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on Tuesday. People were seen standing in the queue, waiting patiently for their chance to offer prayers. Mantras were chanted by priests and holy songs were played on the temple premises. Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple on the eighth day of Navratri(ANI)

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

On the eighth day of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. The goddess, depicted with four hands and carrying a trident and a drum, rides a bull.

Goddess Mahagauri has a white and bright complexion like the moon, wears white clothes and rides a bull, which is why she's known by the names Shwetambardhara and Vrisharudha, respectively.

This year, the Navratri festival, spanning nine days, commenced on April 9 and is set to conclude on April 17. Throughout this period, people have been venerating Maa Durga and her nine manifestations, known as the Navadurgas.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.