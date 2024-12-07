On Abu Azmi's MVA exit declaration, SP says ‘national leadership to decide’

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday clarified that any decision on alliance with other political parties will be decided by its national leadership. Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand clarified the party's stance after Azmi's decision to leave MVA in Maharashtra. (PTI/X)

The statement comes after the party's Maharashtra chief Abu Asim Azmi announced the decision to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state over a post celebrating the demolition of Babri Masjid by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar.

“Abu Asim Azmi is a senior leader of Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra, but it is upon the national leadership to decide about party's alliance with others. Abu Asim Azmi has said something, but the national leadership of the party will decide about it,” said party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand.

What Abu Asim Azmi said?

Narvekar posted a photo of the demolition of the mosque accompanied by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's quote "I am proud of those who did this". The Sena secretary also posted images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and himself in his message.

Enraged by the post, Azmi said that the perpetrators who demolished the mosque have not been punished so far and said the photo had reopened wounds of the past.

“If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?” Azmi asked.

He also alleged that the MVA “never respected” the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra and accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena of resorting to communalism despite promising to join hands with secular forces.

“He (Uddhav) and his party has once again hailed those who demolished the Babri Masjid. Samajwadi Party can never stay with those who want to divide people on the basis of religion,” Azmi said.

The SP leader also alleged that the MVA lost state assembly elections because the alliance parties, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), were busy fighting over seat sharing. “We were never called for the coordination meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. We wanted coordination like it was during the Lok Sabha elections,” Azmi added.

Reacting to Azmi's statement, the Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav said that the party's stance on the Babji Masjid demolition has remained the same despite joining the MVA. “Has the Samajwadi Party realised our stand after 31 years?” he asked.