On anti-CAA protests in Rampur, administration drops murder charges against 26

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 04:09 IST

The Rampur administration on Wednesday dropped charges of murder and attempt to murder against 26 out of 34 people arrested during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) on December 21 last year. This comes days after a sessions court in Bijnor dropped charges of rioting and attempt to murder against two accused, and granted them bail.

In an application moved before the court here on Tuesday, the investigating officer, Amar Singh said no case of offence under section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC could be made out against 26 out of the 34 arrested for the December 21 anti-CAA protest in which one person was killed. In a separate application, however, Singh added that proceedings under remaining sections which include rioting, assault and damage to public property against the offenders would continue.

“I had already assured that while no innocent would be booked, we will not spare the guilty at any cost,” said District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, adding that the entire investigation was done on the basis of evidence.

“Most of those arrested for the violence, were so far relying on police assurances that they would be released soon if they were found innocent,” said accused’s lawyer Syed Amir Ali Miyan. Amir said he would move the bail application of at least six accused within a day or two.

One protester, Faiz Khan, was killed during the anti-CAA protests on December 21 while 34 were arrested by the police for violence that erupted near Haathi Khana Crossing.

Twenty-four protestors arrested under the Kotwali police station were charged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force) and sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. Another 10 protesters were sent to jail by the Kotwali police station, under charges of rioting, assault on public servants and attempt to murder.