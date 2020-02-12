e-paper
On Assam NRC that went offline, Wipro points to contract that wasn't renewed

On Assam NRC that went offline, Wipro points to contract that wasn’t renewed

The services contract to host the NRC data on cloud expired in October last year, said Wipro.

india Updated: Feb 12, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The final NRC list for Assam excluded 19 lakh citizens.
The final NRC list for Assam excluded 19 lakh citizens. (AP Photo)
         

Wipro, the company tasked with providing storage space on cloud for keeping National Register of Citizenship (NRC) data in Assam, has said that the contract was not renewed by the government due to which the data went offline.

“The IT services contract was not renewed by the authorities upon its expiry in October, 2019. However, as a gesture of goodwill, Wipro continued to pay the hosting service fee until January-end, 2020,” Wipro Limited said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Wipro is willing to continue providing these services if the IT services agreement is renewed by the authorities,” it further said.

The NRC data for Assam went offline from December 15 last year after it was suspended by Wipro. The data contains information on applicants included and missing from the list released in August last year.

“The contract with Wipro for cloud storage of the data expired in October last year. The data went offline from December 15 after the company suspended its usage,” said a senior official at the state NRC coordinator’s office on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

The official said the lapse happened after previous NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, who was transferred from the post to Madhya Pradesh following a Supreme Court directive, failed to renew the contract.

Hajela left Assam in November and the new state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma took charge in December after the data had already gone offline.

Data on details included in the NRC final list, which excluded 19 lakh applicants, was released online on September last year following a Supreme Court order. With the data going offline, applicants are unable to view their details or download the lists which includes their names.

Officials in Assam assured that data pertaining to the final NRC for Assam going offline is a temporary thing and the issue will be resolved in a few days.

