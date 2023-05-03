On BJP MLA's 'God can take Kharge anytime', Surjewala says ‘nauseating’

Slamming Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar for saying that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is 80 years old and god can take him any time, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the comment shows BJP's hatred for the tallest leader of Karnataka. "BJP leaders' hatred for the tallest SC leader of the recent history of Karnataka at the instance of Prime Minister Modi is disgusting, filthy, nauseating, unacceptable and reprehensible. Being born in a labourer family, Mallikarjun Kharge rose to the rank of the president of the Indian National Congress from a block president," Surjewala said. A BJP MLA said Congress president is old and can die anytime. (Congress Twitter)

"People of Karnataka across party lines call Mallikarjun Kharge Solillada Saradara, a warrior who knows no defeat, perhaps PM Modi does not know. And they are wishing death for him," Surjewala added.

What Madan Dilawar said is: “Mallikarjun Kharge is 80 years old. God can take him away anytime. But I will pray that he lives for 200 years.”

'Just because you hate Mallikarjun Kharge ji, just because Basavaraj Bommai is said to be defeated with below 40 seats, just because you have lost the plot in Karnataka, you have no answer to 40% commission, to job scam, you wish death to Mallikarjun Kharge?" the Congress leader slammed.

"Is that the low level of politics that the BJP is now stooping that they will unleash their MLAs to wish death for Mallikarjun Kharge? We want to ask Modi ji that you are in Karnataka today but why are you silent on your MLA wishing death for Kharge ji," Surjewala said.

Karnataka election 2023: ‘Venomous snake’, ‘vishkanya’, ‘nalayak’

"Don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, 'No, it's not poisonous' and try to lick it, you die" -- Mallikarjun Kharge said in Karnataka a few days ago starting the war of words between the BJP and the Congress that has now taken over the political discourse. "My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person, but for the ideology that he represents. Our fight with Modi is not a personal fight. It is an ideological battle," Kharge later clarified.

BJP's BR Patil Yatnal, in reply to Kharge's venomous snake, called Sonia Gandhi 'vishkanya' (venomous maiden). The EC has issued him a show cause for the comment.

Congress's Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, called PM Modi 'nalayak' and has been served an EC notice.

