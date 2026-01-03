On cam | Hyderabad shop owner foils robbery attempt, fights back armed men

In the footage, one of the men can be seen threatening the shop owner with the axe and trying to overpower him. However, the owner fights back, preventing the robbery and prompting them to leave.

CCTV footage of the incident, shared by PTI news agency, showed the shop owner bravely confronting the attackers. Two unidentified men entered with their faces covered. One of them was armed with a gun, while the other carried an axe.

A jewellery shop owner foiled a robbery attempt at his store in Hyderabad's Rampally X Roads on Friday afternoon, forcing the robbers to flee. The incident which was caught on the jewellery shop's CCTV camera.

In a similar incident on December 31, two unidentified men went on a two-hour robbery spree in northeast Delhi, targeting three people at gunpoint, HT earlier reported. The accused robbed ₹10,000 from a woman and injured two locals.

First the robbers shot a man in the leg after he resisted their attempt to steal his belongings. The robbers then went to a general store and held a woman at gunpoint, robbing ₹10,000 cash from her shop. Lastly, they targeted a sweet shop and hit him in the head.

In another incident last month, a donation box was reportedly stolen from the Sheetla Mata temple in Delhi's Sadar area. The CCTV footage of the incident shows the theft after briefly hesitating and offering prayers inside the shrine.

The incident came to light when, the priest discovered the theft upon arriving for daily rituals and found that the donation box was missing.