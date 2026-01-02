Ludhiana: Robbery accused escapes from police custody in Khanna

A robbery accused managed to escape from police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday evening, triggering a joint manhunt by the Ludhiana and Khanna police. The dramatic escape, during which a policeman fell face down while chasing the suspect, was captured on CCTV footage that has since surfaced. By the time the other policemen reached the spot, the accused had already managed to flee. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar, a resident of Majri Mohalla, Khalsa School Road, Khanna. He was earlier booked in a robbery case registered on July 7, 2025, at the Jamalpur police station in Ludhiana.

According to police, a team from Ludhiana police, led by ASI Palwinder Pal Singh, had brought Santosh Kumar to Khanna on Thursday to recover the motorcycle allegedly used in the robbery. After completing the recovery process, the team was returning to Ludhiana.

At around 5.30 pm, the police vehicle halted at a petrol pump on the way. While two policemen stepped out to use the washroom and one remained in the driver’s seat, the accused, who was seated in the back, reportedly opened the car window and fled.

When the escape was noticed, the policeman seated in the driver’s seat got out and chased the accused but slipped and fell face down a short distance away. By the time the other policemen reached the spot, the accused had already managed to flee.

Following the incident, Khanna City Police Station-2 registered a fresh case of escape from police custody against Santosh Kumar on the complaint of ASI Palwinder Pal Singh. The matter was immediately reported to senior officers.

The ASI added that joint teams of Ludhiana and Khanna police have launched an extensive search operation, conducting raids at suspected hideouts to re-arrest the accused.