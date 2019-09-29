On Diwali, honour women who do extraordinary work: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for honouring women who do extraordinary work in the country.

“Many women are doing extraordinary work in the country. Identify them, honour them. Use #BharatkeLakshmi. We should hold functions to honour such women and girls in Diwali,” Modi said in his monthly radio address Mannn ki Baat.

He also called for compassion and generosity during the upcoming festive season to ensure that the less privileged also become part of the celebrations and praised NGOs who work to help the underprivileged.

“On one hand, when we experience the ‘Delivery In’ of sweets, and gifts, let us think for a moment on the process of ‘Delivery Out’. At least in our homes, items that are in excess and thus, not required anymore, could be allocated for ‘Delivery Out,’” he said.

In his wide-ranging address were he praised women, he also hailed Sister Mariam Thresia, founder of the Congregation of the Holy Family for her work in social service and education. Pope Francis is scheduled to canonise her next month. Thresia was born in Kerala in 1876 and died in 1926. The nun was declared venerable on June 28, 1999 and beatified on April 9, 2000 by Pope St. John Paul II in Rome.

“It is a matter of pride for every Indian that on this 13th October, His Holiness Pope Francis will declare Sister Mariam Thresia a saint. I pay my tributes to Sister Thresia,” he said

Modi also warned the youth of the dangers of e-cigarettes as he underlined the reasons for the government banning it. The PM said there have been misconceptions about e-cigarettes leading many to believe that they were harmless.

“There is very little awareness among people about e-cigarettes. They are completely unaware of its danger and for this reason sometimes e-cigarettes find their way into homes out of curiosity.”

He also warned the younger generation to keep away from tobacco.

“We all know that addiction to tobacco is extremely harmful for health and it becomes very difficult to get out of this addiction. People who consume tobacco are vulnerable to diseases like cancer, diabetes, blood pressure etc,” he said.

Modi also gave a push to banning single-use plastic which he had announced on Independence Day.

“It is a matter of pride not only for India but for the entire world today, while we are celebrating ‘#Gandhi150’, our 130 crore countrymen have pledged to be rid from the menace of single use plastic.”

He began his speech by wishing legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday.

“There would hardly be anyone who does not show utmost regard for Lata Mangeshkar ji. She is elder to most of us and has been witness to different eras in the country. We address her as ‘didi’. She turns 90 today.”

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 12:21 IST