On Fadnavis ‘sons of Aurangzeb’ remark, Owaisi's ‘expert’ jibe: ‘Then tell me…’

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a swipe at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his ‘sons of Aurangzeb’ remark in the aftermath of violence in Kolhapur city. Owaisi said he didn't know the BJP leader was an “expert” in figuring out such relationships and asked him to “call out the offsprings” of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Fadnavis had earlier slammed the “supporters” of Aurangzeb after violence in Kolhapur during a protest by Hindutva outfits against some social media posts allegedly glorifying the erstwhile Mughal ruler. While the state home minister appealed for peace, he defended the aggression of the right-wing outfits.

“There is bound to be a reaction if Aurangzeb is glorified,” he said. “We will not tolerate it. This is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra.”

"Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth. They keep the status of Aurangzeb and show their posters. Because of this, there are tensions. Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who are behind this? We will find this out," Fadnavis later told ANI in Nagpur.

Reacting to his remarks, Owaisi said, “Maharashtra's home minister Devendra Fadnavis said “Aurangzeb ke aulaad”. Do you know everything? I didn't know you were such an expert. Then tell me who are the offsprings of (Nathuram) Godse and (Babasaheb) Apte.”

The Lok Sabha member was referring to Godse's links with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

A separate row erupted after Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Lok Sabha member Nilesh Rane termed NCP chief Sharad Pawar ‘Aurangzeb’. NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Rane must delete the tweet in 24 hours, while BJP national president JP Nadda and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule should clarify if they agree with Rane.

