On first Sawan Monday, 6 pilgrims test positive for Covid in Haridwar

Six pilgrims from Gujarat tested Covid-19 positive in Haridwar on the first Monday of Sawan, officials said.

They arrived from Ahmedabad Mail Express at Haridwar railway station where they were stopped for mandatory Covid-19 testing. The pilgrims were also not carrying Covid negative reports with them.

The pilgrims were shifted to a dedicated Covid care centre as soon as their RT-PCR reports came positive.

Government Railway Police station house officer Anuj Singh said in case passengers arriving don’t possess negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours prior to their arrival or in case of doubt over the report, mandatory RT-PCR testing is being done at the station.

At Shyampur-Chidiyapur, Lahadpur Bhagwanpur, Kali Nadi, Tejapur check posts , Gokalpur in Jhabredsa and Khanpur, at least 150 vehicles were made to go back.

“We are allowing people an entry into Uttarakhand only after verifying their online registration on state government portal and a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. Checking and verification is on round-the-clock,” said Shyampur station house officer Anil Chauhan.

On Sunday, the Haridwar police booked 14 Kanwariyas for illegally entering despite the ban on the yatra. The yatra, which started on Saturday, will conclude on August 6. The Kanwariyas were arrested for entering Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghat area to take Ganga waters back to their areas. They were booked under IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act.

On July 13, Uttarakhand government cancelled Kanwar Yatra, fearing millions of devotees thronging the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar could spark a devastating third wave of Covid. The decision came after opposition from doctors who warned that the impact of the Kanwar Yatra could be worse than the Mahakumbh, which was also held in Haridwar this year and sparked infections in many parts of northern India. The state’s decision followed a request from the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh to review its July 6 decision to suspend Kanwar Yatra. Kanwar Yatra attracted 36 million pilgrims in 2019 when it was held last.