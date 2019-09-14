On Hindi Diwas, PM Narendra Modi says ‘Hindi integrates simplicity, clarity and elegance’

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:04 IST

On account of Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Saturday and said that a language’s simplicity, clarity and elegance provide meaningfulness to expression and the Hindi language has beautifully integrated all the three aspects.

Every year, September 14 is observed as the Hindi Diwas to mark the Constituent Assembly’s 1949 decision extending official language status to Hindi.

Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted urging the citizens of the country to promote and maximise the use of both their mother tongue and Hindi language so as to contribute to realizing Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dream.

आज हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं देश के सभी नागरिकों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम अपनी-अपनी मातृभाषा के प्रयोग को बढाएं और साथ में हिंदी भाषा का भी प्रयोग कर देश की एक भाषा के पूज्य बापू और लौह पुरूष सरदार पटेल के स्वप्प्न को साकार करने में योगदान दें।



हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

While addressing a Hindi Diwas event at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Shah said “diversity of languages and dialects is strength of our nation. But there is need for our nation to have one language, so that foreign languages don’t find a place. This is why our freedom fighters envisioned Hindi as ‘Raj bhasha,”reported news agency ANI.

“We should introspect .There are many countries in this world whose languages have become extinct. The country that leaves its language loses its existence too. The country that loses its language can’t preserve its culture,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

भारत विभिन्न भाषाओं का देश है और हर भाषा का अपना महत्व है परन्तु पूरे देश की एक भाषा होना अत्यंत आवश्यक है जो विश्व में भारत की पहचान बने। आज देश को एकता की डोर में बाँधने का काम अगर कोई एक भाषा कर सकती है तो वो सर्वाधिक बोले जाने वाली हिंदी भाषा ही है। pic.twitter.com/hrk1ktpDCn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 13:01 IST