On Hindi Diwas, PM Narendra Modi says ‘Hindi integrates simplicity, clarity and elegance’

Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted on the occasion of Hindi Diwas urging citizens to promote and maximise the use of both their mother tongue and Hindi language so as to contribute to realizing Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dream.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On account of Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Saturday
On account of Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Saturday (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

On account of Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Saturday and said that a language’s simplicity, clarity and elegance provide meaningfulness to expression and the Hindi language has beautifully integrated all the three aspects.

Every year, September 14 is observed as the Hindi Diwas to mark the Constituent Assembly’s 1949 decision extending official language status to Hindi.

Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted urging the citizens of the country to promote and maximise the use of both their mother tongue and Hindi language so as to contribute to realizing Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dream.

 

While addressing a Hindi Diwas event at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Shah said “diversity of languages and dialects is strength of our nation. But there is need for our nation to have one language, so that foreign languages don’t find a place. This is why our freedom fighters envisioned Hindi as ‘Raj bhasha,”reported news agency ANI.

“We should introspect .There are many countries in this world whose languages have become extinct. The country that leaves its language loses its existence too. The country that loses its language can’t preserve its culture,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 13:01 IST

