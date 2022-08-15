On I-Day, Bommai calls for ‘new K’taka for new India’

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced that the state government will be launching new schemes on sanitation, nutrition, and for the well-being of farmers, labourers and the soldiers while calling for a ‘New Karnataka for New India’.

Addressing the people from Manekshaw Parade ground in Bengaluru after hoisting the national flag on 75th Independence Day, the chief minister said, “The Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme for the children of the farmers will be extended to landless agricultural labourers too.”

In July last year, Bommai had announced free education for the children of farmers as his first scheme (Raitha Vidya Nidhi) when he took the charge as chief minister. The said scheme was later extended to the children of weavers, fisherman and yellow board taxi drivers. He said that 4,050 new anganwadis will be opened in the state based on requirement with special focus on dwellings of landless labourers.

“With this initiative, children from 16 lakh families will be benefitted with nutrition and early education. This will also create job opportunities for 8,100 women,” Bommai said.

Highlighting that his government’s moto is to build ‘New Karnataka for New India’, he said, “We have to become number one in the country in development, in enhancing skilled human resources, in new industries. This is our dream and let’s all strive together to achieve it.”

Bommai also said that at least one family member of the soldiers, who have been killed in the line of the duty, will be given a government job. “Soldiers dedicate and sacrifice their life to protect our country. If a soldier from the state dies on duty, a government job will be provided to one member of his family on compassionate grounds to provide security to his family,” he said.“Also, ₹ 25 lakh will be given to the kin, without any delay,” the CM was reported as saying by PTI.

He also said that the state government wants to empower Karnataka to make a contribution of at least USD 1 trillion to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of transforming India into a USD 5 trillion economy. He said a loan-cum-subsidy scheme up to ₹ 50,000 will be launched to support potters, blacksmiths, carpenters, sculptors, Bhajantri, basket weavers, Vishwakarmas, Madars and other artisans.

The statements come at a time when the Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accused of being unable to curb the communal tensions in a bid to deflect the attention away from the lack of development and programmes in the run up to the elections.

With a few months left for the 2023 assembly elections, Bommai has been announcing a series of schemes reportedly to increase his chances of retaining the top chair, if the party returns to the power with a full majority.

With speculation rife of change in leadership in the state, Bommai has been focusing on implementation of existing schemes and announcing new ones to use as a platform in the elections.

He said that strict orders have been given to all departments to implement the 2022-23 budget. “Priority will be given to implement the announcements within a time frame. The government orders regarding 320 budget announcements have been issued so far and schemes are under various stages of implementation,” he said.

Bommai also announced that the government will ensure 100% toilet coverage in all the schools and colleges in the state. “In order to create a clean and hygienic environment in government schools and colleges, 100% toilet coverage will be achieved in the state at a cost of ₹ 250 crore,” Bommai said.

With Agency Inputs