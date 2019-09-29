On INS Vikramaditya, Rajnath Singh says can’t forget 26/11, Navy on alert

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 21:07 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said Indian Navy was alert to foil any possible attempts to destabilize the country and had made full arrangements to ensure maritime security, while on board India’s largest warship INS Vikramaditya on Sunday. He also interacted with Indian Naval Air Squadron 303, also known as “Black Panthers” during his overnight stay on the aircraft carrier.

“I am most impressed to see the professionalism, commitment and spirited approach shown by the brave warriors of the Indian Navy,” the Defence minister tweeted.

Referring to 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, carried out by 10 Pakistani militants who had sneaked into mainland through the sea route, Rajnath said Pakistan continued to make attempts to destabilise and divide the country but the Navy and Coast Guard were alert to foil such efforts.

ALSO WATCH | Rajnath Singh fires machine gun during 24-hr trip on INS Vikramaditya

“We cannot forget 26/11 and if there was a lapse (that led to the attack) then it cannot be repeated. Our Navy and Coast Guard are always on alert,” ANI quoted Rajnath as saying.

Rajnath added that the Indian Navy was fully prepared to tackle any maritime security challenge.

“I can say with full confidence that our Navy has made full arrangements for maritime security. There is no scope of any doubt about it,” the agency quoted Singh.

Later on Sunday, the defence minister interacted with the ‘Black Panthers’, the frontline fighter squadron of Indian Navy. “He was also briefed about the functioning of ‘Mig-29K’ during his day at Sea on INS Vikramaditya,” the Defence Ministry tweeted.

Indian Naval Air Squadron 303, also known as the ‘Black Panthers’ was commissioned on 11 May 2013.

The Defence Minister’s overnight stay onboard INS Vikramaditya also included interactions with the Indian Navy’s Sword Arm, the Western Fleet, ship’s crew and Yoga followed by a walk around of the ship.

The Defence Minister had earlier described his onboard experience as “one of the most memorable” in his life.

“Spent 24 hours at INS Vikramaditya. This Aircraft Carrier is the ‘Sikandar of Samundar’. Visiting ‘Vikramaditya’ was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. A Day at Sea has given me a new perspective about the capabilities and power of the Indian Navy,” he had tweeted.

On Saturday, Rajnath launched warship INS Nilgiri, which is the first of the Navy’s seven new stealth frigates fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors.

This multi-mission frigate will be capable of dealing with conventional and unconventional threats to India’s maritime interests.

Speaking at the occasion, Singh said: “Nilgiri and the other six ships of the project will proudly fly the Indian flag across the oceans, proving to be a worthy ambassador of the country showcasing our shipbuilding prowess and would spread India’s message of peace and strength across the globe.”

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 18:49 IST