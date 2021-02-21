On International Mother Language Day, Naidu promotes linguistic diversity
As the world marks International Mother Language Day on Sunday, February 21, vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged everyone to promote the use of their mother tongues. He took to Twitter in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Odia among other Indian languages to send his message on International Mother Language Day.
“My greetings on International #MotherLanguageDay. Linguistic diversity has always been one of the foundational pillars of our civilization. More than just a means of communication, our mother languages connect us with our heritage and define our socio-cultural identity,” he tweeted in English.
“We must promote the use of mother tongue in all spheres - from primary education to governance. We must encourage the creative expression of our thoughts and ideas in our own languages!” he added.
Naidu’s tweets come a day after he had written to the members of Parliament and urged them to contribute towards the promotion of Indian languages. The vice president described the first learned and spoken mother tongue as the 'soul of life' and made a passionate appeal to all MPs in a three-page letter. "I request you to be an active facilitator in promoting native languages in the large area you represent in the Parliament. Given your standing among the people you represent, your efforts could give a fillip to the promotion of Indian languages. I sincerely hope that you would agree with me on the need for preservation and promotion of all Indian languages and do whatever is possible to enrich them," he wrote in his letter.
Since 2000, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has led the world in celebrating languages with a view to promoting linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.
“Every two weeks a language disappears taking with it an entire cultural and intellectual heritage. At least 43% of the estimated 6000 languages spoken in the world are endangered. Only a few hundred languages have genuinely been given a place in education systems and the public domain, and less than a hundred are used in the digital world. Multilingual and multicultural societies exist through their languages which transmit and preserve traditional knowledge and cultures in a sustainable way,” the UN has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Officials suspect Bengal minister may not be blast target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Mega rally planned at Barnala on Sunday
- Kisan Mahapanchayats planned by farmers' union leaders, opposition to garner support in favour of repeal of farm laws as protests enter Day 86.
At 16-hour meet, India, China discuss further disengagement in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temperatures likely to rise over NW India in the next 3-4 days
- The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 27.3 degree C, three degrees above normal and minimum was 10.4, one degree C below normal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On International Mother Language Day, Naidu promotes linguistic diversity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
Gujarat civic polls 2021: Polling underway in 6 cities, including Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 400 girls take part in recruitment drive for J-K Police in Kathua
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Confident of completing housing for all in time’, says Nagendra Nath Sinha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China’s special reps to meet over LAC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interview| ‘Did not block any welfare scheme, ensured transparency’: Kiran Bedi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
63.5% health staff get shots, govt says drive to run another 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unnao poisoning: Minor taken off ventilator
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt releases ₹5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at ₹1L-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox