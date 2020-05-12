e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / They ‘personify abundant compassion’: PM Modi on International Nurses Day 2020

They ‘personify abundant compassion’: PM Modi on International Nurses Day 2020

The prime minister said that the nurses are doing great work “towards defeating Covid-19”.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 15:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, May 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 'Non-Aligned Movement' Summit via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, May 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 'Non-Aligned Movement' Summit via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and extended wishes and his gratitude on the occasion of the International Nurses Day. The prime minister said that the nurses are doing great work “towards defeating Covid-19”.

He said that the nursing community is extremely hardworking and “personify abundant compassion.”

“International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families,” the prime minister tweeted.

Also read: PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19  

The PM reiterated the commitment towards working for the welfare of the nursing community and to ensure that more opportunities are available in the field.  

“Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers,” the prime minister said. 

Several other politicians and leaders lauded the nursing community for their selfless, indefatigable spirit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said nurses are the backbone of the medical sector and their role in containing the spread of coronavirus is “remarkable”.

“On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts,” the home minister tweeted.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi described nurses as “the unsung heroes” and said that they are the first line of defence in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the nurses community for working tirelessly, round the clock to save lives.

tags
top news
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In