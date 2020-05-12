e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Our unsung heroes’: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi extend gratitude on International Nurses Day 2020

‘Our unsung heroes’: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi extend gratitude on International Nurses Day 2020

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said nurses are the first line of defence in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 12:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
File photo: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi and many others extended their gratitude towards the nurses community on the occasion of International Nurses Day on Tuesday.

Shah said nurses are the backbone of the medical sector and their role in containing the spread of coronavirus is “remarkable”.

“On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts,” the home minister tweeted.

Gandhi described nurses as “the unsung heroes” and said that they are the first line of defence in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the nurses community for working tirelessly, round the clock to save lives.

“Across India our nurses are working tirelessly, around the clock, to help save lives. They are our unsung heroes, our first line of defence against the Covid19 virus. On #InternationalNursesDay I thank & salute each & every one of them for their hard work & dedication,” Gandhi tweeted.

tags
top news
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
Migrant worker walking back to Bihar run over by SUV on Ambala highway, killed
Migrant worker walking back to Bihar run over by SUV on Ambala highway, killed
LIVE: Overloaded ventilator fire kills 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia
LIVE: Overloaded ventilator fire kills 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia
Pakistan ahead of others, says Qureshi as Opposition attacks govt over Covid-19
Pakistan ahead of others, says Qureshi as Opposition attacks govt over Covid-19
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Rs 5-crore fine collected, 1.28 lakh vehicles impounded in this state during lockdown
Rs 5-crore fine collected, 1.28 lakh vehicles impounded in this state during lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In