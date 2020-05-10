‘I am perfectly healthy’, says Amit Shah on health rumours

india

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:43 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday refuted rumours about his health and said he is well and not suffering from any disease. He said some people have spread these rumours through social media and many have even tweeted praying for his death.

“The country is currently fighting a global epidemic like corona and as I keep busy being the home minister of the country, I did not pay attention to all of this. When this came to my notice late at night, I thought that all these people should enjoy their imaginary thoughts. So I did not give any clarification,” he said on Twitter.

Shah said millions of his party workers and well wishers have expressed their concern over the rumours. “I cannot ignore their concern. So I want to clarify today that I am perfectly healthy and I do not have any disease.”

Shah thanked his well-wishers and party workers for their concern about his health. He also thanked those behind the rumours. “I have no ill will or malice towards people who have spread these rumours. Thank you to you too.”

Shah cited Hindu beliefs and said it is believed that such rumours strengthen one’s health. “Therefore, I hope that all such people will leave these meaningless things and let me do my work and also do their own work.”