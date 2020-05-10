e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘I am perfectly healthy’, says Amit Shah on health rumours

‘I am perfectly healthy’, says Amit Shah on health rumours

Amit Shah thanked his well-wishers and party workers for their concern about his health. He also thanked those behind the rumours.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 01:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a review meeting of the Directors General of All Central Armed Police Forces in New Delhi on Friday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a review meeting of the Directors General of All Central Armed Police Forces in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo )
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday refuted rumours about his health and said he is well and not suffering from any disease. He said some people have spread these rumours through social media and many have even tweeted praying for his death.

“The country is currently fighting a global epidemic like corona and as I keep busy being the home minister of the country, I did not pay attention to all of this. When this came to my notice late at night, I thought that all these people should enjoy their imaginary thoughts. So I did not give any clarification,” he said on Twitter.

Shah said millions of his party workers and well wishers have expressed their concern over the rumours. “I cannot ignore their concern. So I want to clarify today that I am perfectly healthy and I do not have any disease.”

Shah thanked his well-wishers and party workers for their concern about his health. He also thanked those behind the rumours. “I have no ill will or malice towards people who have spread these rumours. Thank you to you too.”

Shah cited Hindu beliefs and said it is believed that such rumours strengthen one’s health. “Therefore, I hope that all such people will leave these meaningless things and let me do my work and also do their own work.”

tags
top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Fire breaks out at Moscow coronavirus hospital, one dead
Fire breaks out at Moscow coronavirus hospital, one dead
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Covid update: India’s vaccine push; China’s admission; Ivanka aide infected
Covid update: India’s vaccine push; China’s admission; Ivanka aide infected
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In