Covid-19 update: India reported over 24,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the past week

Updated: May 12, 2020 11:13 IST

India has a reported nearly 25,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past week, a look at Union health ministry data suggests.

Last Tuesday, on May 5, the Ministry of Health in its morning update notified the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country at 46,433. As per the health ministry data on the morning of May 5, there were 32,138 active coronavirus cases in the country, 12,726 patients had been cured or discharged while 1,568 people had died from the deadly contagion.

A week later, today morning, the ministry announced that the national Covid-19 tally has breached the 70,000 mark. There are 70,756 coronavirus cases in the country, 24,323 more as compared to last Tuesday’s figure (46,433). There are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country while 22,454 patients have been cured or discharged. More than 2,000 people in India (2,293 to be precise) have died from the deadly contagion till date.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state when it comes to coronavirus cases. The Covid-19 tally in the state has breached the 23,000-mark. There are 23,401 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and 868 fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from the hospital have climbed to 4,786 in Maharashtra.

Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi are the states with the highest incidence of Covid-19 infection.

Gujarat is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases while Tamil Nadu stands on the third spot. The Covid-19 tally in Gujarat, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 8,541. Five hundred and thirteen people have died due to the coronavirus disease here. Gujarat has seen 2780 Covid-19 recoveries so far.

In Tamil Nadu, Covid-19 cases have soared to 8,002 while the national capital has reported 7,233 coronavirus cases till date.