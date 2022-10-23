On ISRO's heaviest rocket mission of many firsts, PM, others hail self-reliance

The heaviest rocket of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) - LVM3 - has entered the global space service market with the latest launch of 36 broadband satellites and India can’t stop cheering. The launch, which came just ahead of Diwali, is being described as a gift with the country soaked in festive spirit.

It’s a mission of many firsts. While the rocket is said to be capable of carrying more than 8,000 kg, it was the first time the payload was up to six ton. This is also LVM3’s first commercial mission, which has been defined as a “historic milestone” by the space agency. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial wing, has tied up with the United Kingdom-based OneWeb for the project and 36 communication satellites have been launched in the first phase. While for the NSIL, this is the first time that LVM3 has been used, it also happens to be the first-multi satellite mission.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked the launch to India’s growing self-reliance.

"Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity," he tweeted. ISRO's heaviest launcher "exemplifies Atmanirbharta and enhances India’s competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market," he further said.

Many union ministers too posted congratulatory tweets. While Nitin Gadkari called it a “proud moment for India”, Kiren Rijiju said it was a “perfect Diwali gift”.

OneWeb - global communications network powered from space - enables connectivity between governments, communities and businesses.

