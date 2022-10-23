Home / India News / On ISRO's heaviest rocket mission of many firsts, PM, others hail self-reliance

On ISRO's heaviest rocket mission of many firsts, PM, others hail self-reliance

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 10:55 AM IST

ISRO LVM-3 Mission: This is the first commercial mission for ISRO's heaviest rocket.

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 lifts-off from a launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The rocket successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of OneWeb, on ISRO's maiden commercial mission. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI10_23_2022_000011A)(PTI)
BySwati Bhasin

The heaviest rocket of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) - LVM3 - has entered the global space service market with the latest launch of 36 broadband satellites and India can’t stop cheering. The launch, which came just ahead of Diwali, is being described as a gift with the country soaked in festive spirit.

It’s a mission of many firsts. While the rocket is said to be capable of carrying more than 8,000 kg, it was the first time the payload was up to six ton. This is also LVM3’s first commercial mission, which has been defined as a “historic milestone” by the space agency. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial wing, has tied up with the United Kingdom-based OneWeb for the project and 36 communication satellites have been launched in the first phase. While for the NSIL, this is the first time that LVM3 has been used, it also happens to be the first-multi satellite mission.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked the launch to India’s growing self-reliance.

"Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity," he tweeted. ISRO's heaviest launcher "exemplifies Atmanirbharta and enhances India’s competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market," he further said.

Many union ministers too posted congratulatory tweets. While Nitin Gadkari called it a “proud moment for India”, Kiren Rijiju said it was a “perfect Diwali gift”.

"Momentous achievement! India consolidates its place in the global satellites launch market. @isro successfully launches 36 OneWeb satellites. All 36 satellites placed into intended orbits. Heartiest congratulations to scientists & technicians on this feat! (sic)," Hardeep Singh Puri wrote. "Our aspirations soar, our actions skyrocket!" tweeted Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

OneWeb - global communications network powered from space - enables connectivity between governments, communities and businesses.

Sunday, October 23, 2022
