On Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen, SC asks what happened to her, get this reply

The execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, on death row in Yemen, is indeed halted, the Indian government has confirmed to the Supreme Court. The court was hearing a plea for directions to the government to use diplomatic channels to save the 38-year-old nurse, who was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017. Nimisha Priya, 37, from Kerela is jailed in a Houthi-controlled region of Yemen and was originally set for execution on July 16, 2025. (File Photo)

Because the region of Yemen where she's jailed is controlled by the Houthi group, with which India does not have formal channels of diplomacy, the matter got complicated.

On October 16, Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, was asked by the SC bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta: “What has happened to the execution?”

"There is a new mediator who has stepped into the picture," Venkataramani said, adding, “The only good thing is, nothing adverse is happening.”

The counsel appearing for the petitioner organisation, 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council', which is giving legal support to Priya who is in jail in Sana'a, said the execution was stayed as of now. The organisation therefore said the matter may be adjourned, as per a PTI report.

"List in January 2026. It will be open for the parties to apply for early listing in case the situation so demands," the bench said.

The execution in the latest was scheduled for July 16, but was stayed after informal channels were opened by the Indian government and the NGO helping her family.

On August 14, the court was told by the laweyer for the petitioner organisation that there was "no immediate threat" to Priya. Before that, on July 18, the Centre had also told the court that efforts were on and the government was trying everything possible to ensure Priya came out safely.

The petitioner organisation had also said that Priya's mother was in Yemen to negotiate with the victim's family for a “blood money” compromise.

Priya, who is originally from Palakkad in Kerala, was convicted in 2017, sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal rejected in 2023.

The petitioner's counsel had earlier told the top court that payment of blood money to the family of the deceased permissible under the Sharia law could be explored. He had said the victim's family might pardon Priya if blood money was paid.