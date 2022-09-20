On Mann’s 'drunk on flight' row, Kejriwal says Oppn spreading lies to corner Punjab CM

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Opposition parties are spreading lies about Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann as they are unable to find any fault in his work. His statement came amid a controversy over reports that Mann was deboarded from a flight recently for being drunk.

“What Mann Saheb had done in the last six months, no government in Punjab had done in the last 75 years. After 75 years, Punjab has got a 'kattar' honest and hard-working chief minister,” Kejriwal was quoted by news agency PTI.

On reports of the Punjab CM being drunk on flight, the AAP convenor said, “This is all a lie. All nonsense. The opposition is trying to stop Mann, but people are watching. They are happy with his work.”

A political controversy broke out after reports that Mann was “deboarded” from a Lufthansa flight on Saturday night because he was allegedly in an “inebriated” state.

On Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asked Mann to clarify media reports of him being deplaned. He also urged the Union government to step in and take up the matter with the German government.

However, a Lufthansa spokesperson told HT that their flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. “For data protection reasons we do not provide any information regarding individual passengers,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that he will investigate the matter based on the requests made to him.

(With inputs from PTI)