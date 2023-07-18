On Modi's 'for the family' jibe, Uddhav's retort: 'Yes, we are fighting for...'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘for the family’ jibe at the Opposition unity meeting, saying “Yes, the entire country is our family and we are fighting for it” - without naming PM Modi in his speech.

Uddhav Thackeray addresses after mega opposition meet

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition meeting in Bengaluru saying that “their mantra is - of, by and for family”. "

“They (opposition parties) are not concerned about the development of the children of the country's poor. Their common minimum program is to increase corruption for their family. It is their only ideology and agenda. Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But these dynastic parties have the mantra of 'of the family, by the family, for the family'. For them, their family is first, and the nation is nothing,” he said while virtually inaugurating the new integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar Airport.

Uddhav's ‘Hum Hain Na’ remark

Addressing the media after the mega opposition party meeting, Thackeray said, “There is a fear in people's minds about what will happen next... So we want to assure them that don't worry, we are here. Just one person or one party cannot be the country, all people are the country.”

“There was a movie called 'Main Hoon Na.' We want to convey to them, 'Hum Hain Na' (we are here). There is no need to worry,” he added.

Thanking Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for leading the meeting, Thackeray emphasized that the meeting was a success. He added that the next meeting of the opposition parties will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Opposition alliance becomes INDIA

Kharge on Tuesday announced that the alliance of opposition parties will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and a secretariat will be set up in Delhi for poll campaign management. He also announced an 11-member coordination committee and the names of the members will be discussed at the Mumbai meeting.

