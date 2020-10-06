e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / On next India trip, Myanmar Senior General to visit Darjeeling. It’s the tea

On next India trip, Myanmar Senior General to visit Darjeeling. It’s the tea

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Gen MM Naravane were in Myanmar as part of India’s outreach to countries in the neighbourhood.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 15:20 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was gifted a pack of Darjeeling tea by foreign secretary Harsh Shringla
Myanmar Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was gifted a pack of Darjeeling tea by foreign secretary Harsh Shringla
         

India has extended a standing invitation to Myanmar Army Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to travel to Darjeeling on his next visit to India. The invite was extended by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during his informal conversations during his 24-hour visit to Myanmar capital Naypyidaw with Army chief Gen MM Naravane.

It started with a pack of tea from Seeyok Estate in Darjeeling’s Mirik Valley that Shringla and Gen Naravane had brought as a gift for Myanmar’s most powerful man. Shringla told him that it was from his hometown, Darjeeling.

Senior General Hlaing told the visitors that he loved Darjeeling Tea and had always wanted to visit the hill station that sits in the shadow of the snow-covered Kanchenjunga peak. The military commander’s guests immediately told him that Darjeeling would be included in his itinerary next time when he visits India.

The senior general was also presented a statue of Vitarka Buddha hand carved by Tamil Nadu artisans. The Vitarka Buddha signifies the discussion and transmission of Buddha’s teachings and is depicted by joining the tips of the thumb and index fingers together while keeping the other fingers straight.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was also presented with a pack of award-winning tea from the Makaibari Tea estate in Darjeeling. Aung San Suu Kyi, who has lived in India for years, is no stranger to Darjeeling. As this conversation too veered around tea and her preferences, Suu Kyi said she preferred Lopchu, a 90-year-old tea brand that is famous for its aroma and smoky taste. It is grown in a tea estate situated between Darjeeling and Teesta at an altitude of 4,800 feet and is a gift of choice by Indian dignitaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For the people of Myanmar, the two top Indian officials handed over a consignment of 3,000 vials of the drug Remdesivir and promised more, should the need arise. This was Shringla’s first visit to Myanmar after his elevation as foreign secretary in January this year.

The high-powered visit was designed as India’s outreach to countries in the neighbourhood and cement the ties between the two countries in areas ranging from security to connectivity.

A statement by the Myanmar government later said the two sides had during this visit also discussed the possibility of joint production of Covid-19 vaccine being developed by India, operationalisation of the Sittwe Port in the early part of 2021, conducting vocational training programmes for youths in Rakhine State and exchange of visits of parliamentarians and the youths.

tags
top news
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
Former IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Former IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In