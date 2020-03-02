e-paper
Home / India News / On Nitish Kumar big speech, Prashant Kishor spotlights what he did not say

On Nitish Kumar big speech, Prashant Kishor spotlights what he did not say

Prashant Kishor was expelled from Janata Dal (United) by Nitish Kumar for questioning the party’s stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 10:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prashant Kishor has launched a campaign ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ programme to connect with the youth in the state where elections are due later this year.
Prashant Kishor has launched a campaign ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ programme to connect with the youth in the state where elections are due later this year. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who addressed a rally in Patna a day before, and said it’s bad on Kumar’s part to not say a word on Delhi violence. The toll in last week’s violence has risen to 46.

“Nitish Kumar promised the workers of JD(U) at a rally in Patna that he will win 200 seats, but didn’t talk about why Bihar is the most backward and poor state even after 15 years of his good governance?” Kishor said in the first part of his tweet in Hindi. “Also it was bad on his part not to say a word on #DelhiViolence,” he concluded in English. 

Kumar had said at the Patna rally that migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the “nation is one” and people are free to move from one place to another. The Bihar Chief Minister also challenged his political opponents to have a look at the various measures taken by his government which have resulted in creation of jobs.

Migration of Bihari youth to other states and unemployment were recently flagged as a major political issue for the state by Kishor and CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar.

Kishor, the JD(U)’s national vice-president, was expelled from the party by Kumar in January, after he raised question on the Bihar Chief Minister’s support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, passed by Parliament in December last year.

Kishor parted ways after stinging attack on Kumar, who he called was a “father like” figure for him, and vowed to work for the betterment of Bihar. He has since launched ‘Baat Biar Ki’ programme to connect with youths in the state where elections are due later this year. The campaign will start the registration of like-minded youths who want to join hands with Kishor to develop Bihar in the next 10-15 years.

Kishor’s ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ programme is aimed at making Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

The noted strategist is also said to be in talks with different political parties ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.

