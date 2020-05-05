On outreach mission, DGP Dilbag Singh vows to intensify ops across Kashmir

india

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh continued his campaign to reach out to police personnel and review arrangements to spread of Covid-19, telling police personnel in central Kashmir’s Budgam district that security forces would intensify operations across Kashmir.

Singh also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony of three CRPF jawans killed in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir’s Handwara. The three jawans were deployed at a check post in Handwara’s Wangam area when they were attacked. “The terrorists had taken advantage of civilian movement in the adjoining orchard. There was a civilian movement and when they were asked to stop, the terrorists who were hiding behind the civilians opened fire, the J&K director general of police later told reporters.

Singh said there would be occasions when security personnel lose their lives in operations and underlined that operations against terrorists would be intensified across Kashmir. He also spoke about fresh infiltrations reported in Baramulla and declared that the police had a list of terrorists active in Sopore. “They are on our radar,” he said.

Singh, accompanied by IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, had earlier travelled to the Bugam police lines where he formally inaugurated new facilities built for the jawans and officers. He also launched a newly set up CCTV Surveillance centre to keep a watch on sensitive areas of the city. A Covid wellness centre and a quarantine centre managed by a police woman doctor and the staff for in-house quarantine and care for the policemen deployed on various sensitive duties was also visited by Singh.

Singh lauded the officers and jawans for working day and night, not just to fight terror but also to save people from the coronavirus disease. The police chief asked personnel to use the protective and preventive gears made available for them, particularly when deployed to areas where they need to take extra care.

The DGP also paid rich tributes to Sub Inspector Sageer Ahmad Pathan alias Qazi and other security personnel who lost their lives this week. “It is painful to lose the brave personnel but we all are proud of these brave hearts”, the DGP said.

Pakistan, he added, had over the years continuously attempted to foment trouble in J&K by pushing terrorists, repeatedly committing ceasefire violations and instigating and promoting violence by various means. Security forces haven have to continue coordinated efforts to ensure peace in the valley.