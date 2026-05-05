‘On own legs with no alliance’: Vijay’s father praises his ‘boldness’ amid Tamil Nadu buzz

Tamil Nadu on Monday witnessed history as mega movie star “Thalapathy” Vijay made a spectacular entry into electoral politics. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party in the state and dented the long-lasting dominance of AIADMK and DMK. While Vijay’s TVK secured 108 seats in the state, it fell short to reach the majority mark of 118 seats, leaving it as a strong contender but not a clear ruler. The DMK got 59 seats, AIADMK managed 47 and the Congress won 5. TVK chief Vijay celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results. (PTI)

What comes next for Vijay as he missed the magic majority number remains to be seen. However, his father and film maker, SA Chandrasekhar remarked that Vijay’s boldness as a leader lies in the fact that he stands on his own, “with no alliance”.

Also Read: What worked for Vijay’s TVK, ending four decades of Dravidian rule in Tamil Nadu

What Vijay's father said Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude and joy over his son securing a massive victory. He added that he “appreciates” Vijay’s faith that he will become the chief minister.

“As a father, I am very proud and happy. My wishes to my son. In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay for party's big win in Tamil Nadu.

“I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK’s spectacular result. This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth which cannot, and will not, be ignored. My heartfelt thanks to the Congress workers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for their hard work and support. I reiterate that the Congress party will continue to protect and serve the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Gandhi wrote on X.

Gandhi’s Congress churned up a huge victory in Kerala assembly elections.