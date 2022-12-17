On Pak FM targeting Modi, Akhilesh Yadav said...

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in response to the Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “From time to time, BJP comes up with Pakistan, colour, and other such strategies to hide their failures,” Yadav said, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, BJP staged a massive protest against Bhutto's “highly shameful and derogatory” remark. Protests were held in Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Botad, Mahisagar, Junagadh, and other cities across Gujarat. In some places, BJP activists chanted anti-Bhutto slogans, and also burned his effigies.

On Friday, the saffron party had staged a massive protest near the Pakistan high commission in Delhi.

The BJP in a statement said, “His remarks are highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice and were given just to remain in power and save the (Pakistan) government.”

Meanwhile, the external affairs ministry on Friday in an official response to Bhutto's attack on PM Modi said, “The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India."

“Pakistan FM’s frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah,” it added.

(With inputs from ANI)