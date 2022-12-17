'Why overreacting to Bilawal Bhutto's comment': Shiv Sena MP's advice

As the BJP holds a nationwide protest against Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the BJP is over reacting to the comment coming from 'failed country with proven terror links'. India's response to Bilawal Bhutto only "helped Pakistan get the attention it sought globally", the Sena leader said adding that the response also needlessly hypenates India with Pakistan.

Such an unnecessary over reaction of BJP to a failed country with proven terror links&army remote controlled Foreign Minister. Why did India find it fit to respond to him, it only helped Pakistan get the attention it sought globally& needlessly hyphenates India with Pakistan. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 17, 2022

BJP workers held countrywide protests demanding Pakistan's apology for the comment that Bilawal Bhutto made in the ongoing India-Pakistan tussle over terrorism in the United Nations. The tussle had external affairs minister S Jaishankar teaching lessons to Bilawal and Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's junior foreign minister -- until Bilawal stooped to make a comment on PM Modi and said the RSS drew its inspiration from Hitler's SS.

The ministry of external affairs issued a strong statement condemning Bilawal's 'uncivilised' outburst as a 'new low even for Pakistan'. Calling him 'frustrated', the ministry said Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar. "No other country can boast having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities!" the statement added.

The UN has stood witness to India-Pakistan exchange of barbs after Bilawal Bhutto raised the issue of Kashmir and Jaishankar in his speech said those who hosted Laden do not have the authority to semonise. Pakistan's Hina Rabbani Khar accused India of terrorism and called Pakistan a victim. To this, Jaishankar later said Pakistan can't raise a snake in its backyard and expect it to only bite the neighbours. Despite the pandemic brain fog, the world has not forgotten who has the fingerprints on the terror activities, Jaishankar said. Bilawal called Jaishankar the foreign minister of the RSS and attacked PM Modi.

