On PM Modi’s 69th birthday, WhatsApp pitches in with NaMo stickers

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 69th birthday on September 17. Being the most followed global leader on social media, next only to US President Donald Trump, die-hard Modi fans can now celebrate his birthday via Whatsapp. Modi themed Whatsapp sticker apps can be found on Play Store. Any of these apps can be downloaded and shared instantly with friends and family to mark the prime minister’s 69th birthday.

These sticker apps will be available free of cost on Play Store.

All one needs to do is search for Narendra Modi WhatsApp stickers or Modi WhatsApp stickers on the Play Store.

A list of apps will pop up on the screen. One can choose and install the preferred apps. After they are installed, the app has to be opened and the stickers that one want to use selected.

The “+” icon needs to be tapped, then “Yes” has to be selected when “Add to WhatsApp” is prompted.

It is as simple as that and fans can celebrate the prime minister’s special day.

One can choose from apps like, Modi Sticker for WhatsApp, Narendra Modi Sticker For WhatsApp and Namo (Modi) Sticker for Whatsapp.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 05:56 IST