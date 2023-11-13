On PM Modi's corruption allegations against Chhattisgarh Cong, Baghel's reply

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bagel on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his corruption allegations against the state government and assurance to take action, asking him to “not be selective”. He also suggested PM Modi to first take action against former CM of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (ANI)

“PM Modi should take action against Raman Singh first. He should not take action selectively. He should take action against people like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajit Pawar, who have come out clean after being washed in 'Modi washing powder',” Baghel told the media in Chhattisgarh's Durg.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi delivered a fiery speech during an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district and slammed the Congress government in the state. Addressing Vijay Sankalap Maharally, he also targeted Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam in which the Enforcement Directorate has linked the Congress leader with the ongoing investigation.

“When the Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh, there was an agreement for the post of Chief Minister for two and a half years. But in the first two and a half years, the Chief Minister looted so much and committed so much corruption that he accumulated a huge amount of looted money…Media people tell me that the Chhattisgarh chief minister is losing his assembly seat. Action will be taken against corruption in Chhattisgarh after the BJP comes to power in the state” he said.

The PM added, “The countdown to the Congress' 'bidai' has begun now. The time has come for the farewell of those Congress leaders who have looted you for five years. The public of the state is more eager for the 'bidai' of Congress from the state. The public doesn't want Congress anymore.”

On the Mahadev betting app scam, PM Modi said, “I have some questions for the Congress leaders who are fond of teaching mathematics...I want to ask some questions about the party. The 'Mahadev betting app scam' is worth ₹508 crore and the investigating agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail. Congress should reveal how much money the CM received in this. How much money the other leaders of the party have received and how much money has reached Delhi.”

The Congress and BJP have been slamming each other during election rallies. Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly are being held in two phases. While the first phase of polling in 20 seats was held on November 7, the second phase of polling for the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17. The results will be announced on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)