close_game
close_game
News / India News / On PM Modi's ‘money heist’ dig, Congress counters with ‘your close friend Adani’ jab

On PM Modi's ‘money heist’ dig, Congress counters with ‘your close friend Adani’ jab

ByHT News Desk
Dec 13, 2023 08:06 AM IST

PM Modi had earlier taken a dig at the Congress after the I-T dept seized over ₹350 crore from the premises of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clapped back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘money heist’ jab and questioned the “unprecedented growth” of his “close friend Adani”. PM Modi had earlier taken a dig at the Congress after the Income Tax Department seized over 350 crore along with gold ornaments from the premises of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(PTI)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(PTI)

In response to PM Modi's jibe, the Congress MP said the nation wants the PM to explain the “biggest money heist since 1947”.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: ‘Who needs Money Heist when you have Congress’: PM’s jibe on IT raids on MP Sahu

Money Heist, a popular Spanish television series, revolves around a group of robbers executing intricate heists on various institutions.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh wrote pointers about the alleged scam involving industrialist Gautam Adani. He wrote, “Your close friend Adani siphons out 17,500 crore from India by inflating the prices of imported coal and power equipment. He brings another 20,000 crore back into India via offshore shell companies and inflates his stock prices under SEBI’s eyes.” He also alleged that Adani borrowed billions from banks using inflating stocks as collateral and “invested the money in projects kindly gifted to him using ED, CBI and IT.”

He further claimed that the unprecedented growth of the industrialist is paid by “janta via inflated electric bills.”

PM Modi took a jibe at the grand old party saying that its heists have been legendary for 70 years. “Who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!” Modi said sharing a video on X posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that portrayed Sahu meeting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Rahul Gandhi.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out