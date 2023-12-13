Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clapped back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘money heist’ jab and questioned the “unprecedented growth” of his “close friend Adani”. PM Modi had earlier taken a dig at the Congress after the Income Tax Department seized over ₹350 crore along with gold ornaments from the premises of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh(PTI)

In response to PM Modi's jibe, the Congress MP said the nation wants the PM to explain the “biggest money heist since 1947”.

Money Heist, a popular Spanish television series, revolves around a group of robbers executing intricate heists on various institutions.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh wrote pointers about the alleged scam involving industrialist Gautam Adani. He wrote, “Your close friend Adani siphons out ₹17,500 crore from India by inflating the prices of imported coal and power equipment. He brings another ₹20,000 crore back into India via offshore shell companies and inflates his stock prices under SEBI’s eyes.” He also alleged that Adani borrowed billions from banks using inflating stocks as collateral and “invested the money in projects kindly gifted to him using ED, CBI and IT.”

He further claimed that the unprecedented growth of the industrialist is paid by “janta via inflated electric bills.”

PM Modi took a jibe at the grand old party saying that its heists have been legendary for 70 years. “Who needs ‘Money Heist’ fiction, when you have the Congress Party, whose heists are legendary for 70 years and counting!” Modi said sharing a video on X posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that portrayed Sahu meeting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor Rahul Gandhi.