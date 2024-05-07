Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’: HD Kumaraswamy alleges ‘25000 pen drives’ plot

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday claimed 25,000 pen drives containing sexually explicit videos -- allegedly recorded by his nephew Prajwal Revanna -- were distributed across Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last month. Prajwal Revanna possibly flew abroad on April 27, a day after the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

HD Kumaraswamy accused Congress leader DK Shivakumar of hatching the “conspiracy” to circulate the videos ahead of the elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Prajwal Revanna is the MP and JD(S) candidate in Karnataka's Hassan. He and his father, MLA H D Revanna, have been booked for allegedly molesting their cook. A separate case of rape has also been registered against the Hassan MP.

Earlier this month, Revanna's father was arrested in a kidnapping case linked to alleged sexual assault.

The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the charges of sexual abuse against Prajwal Revanna.

Hinting at DK Shivakumar's alleged involvement, HD Kumaraswamy said the SIT was not Special Investigation Team but "Siddaramaiah Investigation Team" and "Shivakumar Investigation Team".

The former Karnataka chief minister claimed the pen drives were first circulated in Bengaluru Rural, the constituency of DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh.

He claimed his party's polling agent had filed a complaint with the returning officer but no action was taken.

"Poornachandra (the agent) received a message at 8 pm on April 21 asking people to 'follow a WhatsApp channel to see Prajwal Revanna’s sleaze video'. There was a message on this WhatsApp channel, 'Countdown for the release of Prajwal’s sleaze videos," Kumaraswamy further said.

He claimed the man had named five people in his complaint.

HD Kumaraswamy said these people should be arrested for "mortgaging the modesty" of women.

"My question here is why no action was taken. If someone posts something on social media, immediately houses are searched and the person is made to sit in the police station. Why no action was taken against these five people despite a complaint?" he added.

HD Kumaraswamy claimed chief minister Siddaramaiah's remark that all three JD(S) candidates would be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections, "raises doubts".

"In her letter, Nagalakshmi Chowdhary did not mention the name of Prajwal or Revanna but the chief minister called it ‘Prajwal Revanna’s explicit videos’ in his post on ‘X’ when he announced the formation of SIT. This shows how the conspiracy was hatched,” the JD(S) leader claimed.

JD(S) has suspended Prajwal Revanna. The authorities have issued a Blue Corner notice to locate the whereabouts of Prajwal Revanna, who has been missing since April 27.

With inputs from PTI