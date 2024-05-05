Prajwal Revanna case: Congress poses 10 questions to PM Modi, Amit Shah

The Congress on Sunday posed ten questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Prajwal Revanna case, a day after his father HD Revanna was arrested by Karnataka Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating sexual assault allegations against Prajwal. Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (PTI file photo)

“Our message in this case is simple and clear. Narendra Modi ji and JD(S) are protecting a mass rapist when the Prime Minister was aware that the candidate of his party's ally is a serial abuser of thousands of women. A BJP leader in December 2023 approached PM Modi and Amit Shah with all the evidence,” Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, whose party is in office in Karnataka, said at a press conference.

Surjewala, who was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, then raised 10 questions to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.

(1.) Why did the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) join hands with the Janata Dal (Secular)?

(2.) Why was Prajwal, the sitting representative of the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, fielded again?

(3.) Why did the PM himself campaign for the JD(S) leader?

(4.) Why did BJP-JD(S) hide the truth about him despite knowing everything?

(5.) Why was he allowed to leave India (Prajwal is believed to be in Germany, having left on April 26, hours after voting concluded in Hassan)?

(6.) Why have the PM and HM not responded to the SIT's letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Union government, seeking that Prajwal be brought back to India?

(7.) Why is his diplomatic passport still to be revoked?

(8.) Why has the CBI not written to Interpol to issue a blue-corner notice so that his location is ascertained?

(9.) If a “mass rapist” flees the country, who is responsible to bring him back: the state government or Centre?

(10.) Why is the PM “afraid” of questioning Prajwal Revanna?

On the contrary, Surjewala said, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had sent a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, seeking justice for the victims.

