Home / India News / On Republic Day, Indian soldiers patrol border at last post amid freezing cold

On Republic Day, Indian soldiers patrol border at last post amid freezing cold

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 08:36 AM IST

For the jawans of the Indian Army, below-minus temperatures in the Kashmir Valley do not hamper their enthusiasm and their zeal is always high however tough the situation may be.

An Indian Army jawan patrols at the last post at an altitude of 7,200 feet amid heavy snowfall.(ANI)
An Indian Army jawan patrols at the last post at an altitude of 7,200 feet amid heavy snowfall.(ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Amid freezing temperatures and snowfall, Indian Army soldiers posted in Jammu and Kashmir are geared up to celebrate the 74th Republic Day. In a video shared by news agency ANI, an Indian Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir is seen patrolling at the last post at an altitude of 7,200 feet amid heavy snowfall.

For the jawans of the Indian Army, below-minus temperatures in the Kashmir Valley do not hamper their enthusiasm and their zeal is always high however tough the situation may be.

In New Delhi, the first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry will be led by Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali during the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path on Thursday. The 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horse Units’.

The Indian Army will be represented by a Mounted Column of 61 Cavalry, nine Mechanised Columns, six marching contingents and a fly past by Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of Army Aviation Corps. Main Battle Tank ARJUN, NAG Missile System (NAMIS), Infantry Combat Vehicle of BMP-2 SARATH, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle, K-9 Vajra-tracked Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun, BrahMos missile, 10m Short Span Bridge, Mobile Microwave Node & Mobile Network Centre and AKASH (New Generation Equipment) will be the main attractions in the mechanised columns.

A total of six marching contingents of the Army, including The Mechanised Infantry Regiment, The Punjab Regiment, The Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, The Dogra Regiment, The Bihar Regiment and The Gorkha Brigade will march past the saluting dais.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
republic day indian army jammu and kashmir + 1 more
republic day indian army jammu and kashmir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out