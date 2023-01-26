On Republic Day, Indian soldiers patrol border at last post amid freezing cold

Amid freezing temperatures and snowfall, Indian Army soldiers posted in Jammu and Kashmir are geared up to celebrate the 74th Republic Day. In a video shared by news agency ANI, an Indian Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir is seen patrolling at the last post at an altitude of 7,200 feet amid heavy snowfall.

For the jawans of the Indian Army, below-minus temperatures in the Kashmir Valley do not hamper their enthusiasm and their zeal is always high however tough the situation may be.

In New Delhi, the first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry will be led by Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali during the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path on Thursday. The 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the ‘State Horse Units’.

The Indian Army will be represented by a Mounted Column of 61 Cavalry, nine Mechanised Columns, six marching contingents and a fly past by Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of Army Aviation Corps. Main Battle Tank ARJUN, NAG Missile System (NAMIS), Infantry Combat Vehicle of BMP-2 SARATH, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle, K-9 Vajra-tracked Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun, BrahMos missile, 10m Short Span Bridge, Mobile Microwave Node & Mobile Network Centre and AKASH (New Generation Equipment) will be the main attractions in the mechanised columns.

A total of six marching contingents of the Army, including The Mechanised Infantry Regiment, The Punjab Regiment, The Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, The Dogra Regiment, The Bihar Regiment and The Gorkha Brigade will march past the saluting dais.

