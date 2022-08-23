On ‘real’ Sena, poll symbol row, new SC bench to decide on EC proceedings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred the matter linked to the Maharashtra political crisis case to a five-judge constitution bench. The new bench will hear the matter on Thursday on the issue of whether the proceedings before the Election Commission on the poll symbol row would continue or not.

Last month, Team Uddhav Thackeray had moved the top court to restrain the poll body from deciding if the Eknath Shinde camp represents the “real Shiv Sena”. The Thackeray faction had objected to the use of bow and arrow symbol.

Then, earlier this month, the Shinde camp - in a fresh affidavit filed in the top court - pleaded to cancel petitions filed by Thackeray as he said the Election Commission of India (ECI) should be allowed to decide which faction of the party is the “real” Shiv Sena.

With the top court's latest move, the poll body has been signalled not to take any action till Thursday on the application filed by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp for recognition as the 'real Shiv Sena' and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.

Albeit, Eknath Shinde had revolted against Uddhav Thackeray, and his rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, he had been invoking Sena founder and patriarch - Balasaheb Thackeray - throughout the revolt. He had called himself a true Balasaheb follower.

Shinde's switching of loyalties brought back the BJP to power in the new coalition government. He garnered support of about 50 MLAs, including some independent legislators, which led to split in the Shiv Sena.

Recently, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government was under opposition attack due to delayed expansion of the state cabinet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON