On Waqf bill, Amit Shah accuses Opposition of ‘fear-mongering for vote bank’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the opposition of fear-mongering over the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV)

“That Waqf bill is interference in Muslims' religious matters and properties donated by them is fear-mongering for vote-bank,” PTI quoted Shah as saying during the debate in the Lok Sabha.

“I stand in support of the Bill introduced by my ministerial colleague. I have been carefully hearing the discussion going on since 12 noon...I feel that there are several misconceptions among several Members, either genuinely or politically. Also, through this House, attempts are being made to spread those misconceptions across the country,” he added.

Shah countered the opposition by saying,"No non-Islamic member will be a part of Waqf. There is neither any provision for the appointment of a non-Muslim to manage the religious institution, nor do we intend to introduce any such provision. A rumor is being spread that this Act is aimed at interfering with the religious practices of our Muslim brothers and their donated property. This is being done to intimidate the minorities."

‘Non-Muslim members won’t run religious activity': Shah

“Where will non-Muslim members be included? In Council and Waqf Board. What would they do? They won't run any religious activity. They would only look after the administration of property donated by someone under Waqf Law, whether it is being done as per law, whether the property is being used for the intent with which it was donated,” Shah added.

“When amendments to the Waqf were introduced in 2013, Lalu Prasad Yadav stated that he wanted a strict law and wanted to put those in jail who were stealing. Narendra Modi has fulfilled Lalu Prasad Yadav's wishes,” the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. While tabling the legislation, which was examined and redrafted by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Rijiju said the legislation has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties.

"The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence the new amendments were required," Rijiju said.