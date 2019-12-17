e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
On way to lodge complaint, girl stripped, beaten up by harassers in UP: Cops

The men, who threatened the girl not to lodge a complaint, also beat up her father and sister-in-law when they tried to save her

india Updated: Dec 17, 2019 05:04 IST
A 17-year-old girl was on Sunday stripped half-naked and brutally beaten up by two men when she was going to the Chauri Chaura police station in Gorakhpur to lodge a complaint against them for sexually harassing her, police officials familair with the matter said on Monday.

The men, who threatened the girl not to lodge a complaint, also beat up her father and sister-in-law when they tried to save her . Both the men have been arrested and sent to jail, circle officer Rachna Mishra said. They were booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 341 (wrongful restraint), among others, of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, he said.

According to the first information report (FIR), the duo first harassed the girl when she was returning home on Sunday and later, when the family had filed a complaint.

